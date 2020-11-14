EndSARS: Lagos govt releases 253 suspects from custody

The Lagos State government has secured the release of 253 suspected #EndSARS protesters from police facilities and correctional centres across the state.

The Office of the Public Defender (OPD), which confirmed the development in a statement on Saturday, said the suspects were released based on legal advice issued by the Office of the Lagos State Attorney-General and Commissioner for Justice, Moyosore Onigbanjo (SAN).

The attorney –general had exonerated the 253 suspects of wrongdoing during last month’s #EndSARS protests in the state.

The suspects’ release warrants, according to OPD, were obtained from Ogba and Yaba Magistrate Courts.

The agency said eight suspects were released from Panti Police Station, 59 from Kirikiri Medium Correctional Centre and 40 from the Maximum Correctional Centre.

The statement read: “The Lagos State Office of the Public Defender would ensure that all suspects detained and exonerated by the Office of the State Attorney-General regain their freedom as OPD will visit all the police detention centres and correctional centres in the state to effect their release accordingly.”

