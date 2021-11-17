ENDSARS: Lagos panel member dismisses claims on circulation of two reports

One of the youth representatives in the Lagos State judicial panel of inquiry which probed allegations of police brutality in the state, Temitope Majekodunmi, on Wednesday, dismissed reports on the circulation of two versions of the panel’s report.

The panel submitted its report to Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu on Monday.

This led to claims that the panel submitted two versions of the report.

In a 309-page report submitted to the governor, the panel indicted the Nigerian Army and the police for complicity in the death of protesters at the Lekki toll gate on October 20 last year.

It detailed how the security agencies disregarded their rules of engagement during the protest.

Majekodunmi, who appeared on AriseTV, on Wednesday described the claims are on circulation of two reports by the panel as an outright falsehood.



He said: “There are no two reports. The only report we have is what we have submitted to the appointing authority.

“Let us focus on the fact of the matter. Army came? Yes. Came with blank bullet? Yes. Came with live bullet? Yes. Persons were shot at? Yes. Police came? Yes.

“These things are not intended to attack anybody. They are just the fact of the matter which we have no reason as panelists to compromise our findings.

The panel member also revealed that he urged Sanwo-Olu to release all those arrested by the police during the protest.

He added: “On Monday, while presenting the report to the governor, I mentioned to him that it was my only request that we needed all incarcerated persons to be released unconditionally, and he obliged immediately.”

