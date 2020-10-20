EndSARS: Lagos police declares ban on any form of public protest, gathering

The Lagos State Police Command has warned against any form of protest or gathering henceforth, citing violent attacks on officers, men, formations and innocent Nigerians at different parts of the metropolis.

This was contained in a statement issued on Tuesday by the Public Relations Officer, Muyiwa Adejobi, who also referred to the 24 hours curfew imposed by the state government which took effect from 4:00pm today.

According to Adejobi who regretted the burning of Orile Police Station, all security agencies have deployed adequate personnel to take charge and enforce the curfew across the state.

READ ALSO: Lagos declares 24-hour curfew

“Lagos State Police Command wishes to inform the general public that henceforth, no protest or gathering or possession, under whatever guise, is permitted”, Adejobi noted.

The spokesman added that, “some of our policemen were critically injured and unconfirmed reports state that one of them is dead”.

“It’s crystal clear that the End SARS protest has been hijacked by hoodlums who want to run down the state.”

He declared that the Police Command will resist anarchy and unrest with all powers within the ambit of the law.

Join the conversation

Opinions