EndSARS: Lawyers ask court to order disbandment of Lagos panel

Two lawyers on Wednesday asked the Federal High Court, Lagos, to order the disbandment of the Judicial Panel of Inquiry set up by the state government to probe the allegations of brutality by operatives of the disbanded Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS).

The state governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, inaugurated the eight-man panel on October 19 following the #EndSARS protests in the state.

He later mandated the panel to investigate the October 20 shooting of the protesters by soldiers in the Lekki area of the state.

The lawyers – Adekunle Augustine, and Semion Akogwu – had in the court papers asked the court to disband the panel on grounds that the state government being a party in the cases to be investigated by the panel cannot set up the panel to investigate itself.

The added that the outcome of the panel would be in favour of the state.

Governor Sanwo-Olu, the panel, its chairman, Justice Doris Okuwobi, and the state’s Attorney-General, Moyosore Onigbanjo, were listed as respondents in the suit.

