EndSARS mayhem a wake-up call to Nigerians – Sanwo-Olu

Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, on Tuesday expressed concern over the growing insecurity across Nigeria.

Sanwo-Olu, who spoke at a Stakeholders’ Engagement on Internal Security and Conflict Resolution held in Lagos State, said the violence that trailed last month’s #EndSARS protests was a wake-up call to the citizens and security agents.

He said: “The level of insecurity being experienced across the nation calls for serious concern, considering its implication not only on the socio-economic development and prosperity of our people but also on the unity and territorial integrity of our nation.

“The importance of an effective strategy for peaceful resolution of conflict cannot be over-emphasized.

READ ALSO: IGP visits Sanwo-Olu over #EndSARS protests, laments level of destruction in Lagos

“That incident through which extensive damage was wrecked on public infrastructure and private businesses, is a wake-up call to all well-meaning individuals and organisations that we cannot afford to allow external forces or factors threaten or undermine our wellbeing and security.

“We have to reignite the communication link between the government and the people so that fifth columnists or conspiracy theorists will not be able to infiltrate and spread disinformation and misinformation that would jeopardise the future of our country or the opportunities available for our youths to contribute to the greatness of our country.”

Join the conversation

Opinions