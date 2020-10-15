EndSARS: My driver died as a result of protests —Keyamo

The Minister of State for Labour, Festus Kayamo (SAN), said he lost his driver, Yohanna Shankuk, on Wednesday due to EndSARS protest currently rocking different parts of Nigeria.

The Minister disclosed the death of his driver in a post on his Twitter handle, @fkeyamo, on Thursday morning.

He said the driver, died at Berger roundabout, Abuja.

On how he died he wrote, “I regret to announce that my driver, Mr. Yohanna Shankuk, died yesterday in Abuja as a result of the protests.

“A vehicle that saw advancing protesters at Berger roundabout, made a U-turn, took the one-way back and ran over him as he was making his way on foot to my private office.”

