ENDSARS: Naira Marley a coward for cancelling scheduled protest –Deji Adeyanju

Human rights activists, Deji Adeyanju, has branded ‘Soapy’ crooner, Naira Marley a coward for cancelling the End SARS Protest that was scheduled to take place on Tuesday.

Naira Marley had taken to social media on Monday to reveal that the planned protest was cancelled because the government of the day was making a lot of changes.

Naira Marley wrote: “We won’t be protesting anymore because there’s a lot of changes being made right now.

“As a Marlian we will give them a week to see the changes and if there’s no changes we will start a mass protest.”

His decision to announce the cancellation of the planned protest also came after the Minister of Youth, Sunday Dare appealed to the singer not to protest, adding that the government is on the issue.

READ ALSO: #ENDSARS: Naira Marley shelves planned protest, as minister, police address him

However, the decision to cancel the protest did not go down well with Deji Adeyanju who took to Twitter to state that Naira Marley behaved like a coward.

He also said that Nigerians are not ready to break free from bad governance adding that a time will come when everyone will be forced to come out to protest without being forced to do so.

“Naira Marley, the coward cancels EndSARS Lagos protest.

“Not surprised at all. Only Nigerians can save themselves.

“Nigerians are not yet ready. When we are ready, we won’t need anyone to tell us to come out.

“It will happen suddenly, unannounced,” he said.

Join the conversation

Opinions