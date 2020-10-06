ENDSARS: Naira Marley shelves planned protest, as minister, police address him

Naira Marley has halted his planned protest against police brutality scheduled to take place on Tuesday.

The protest was supposed to start from the Lagos Toll-gate.

“We won’t be protesting anymore because there’s a lot of changes being made right now. As a Marlian we will give them a week to see the changes and if there’s no changes we will start a mass protest,” he tweeted on Monday morning.

This is following the Minister of Youth and Sports Development, Sunday Dare’s appeal on Monday to the Marlian leader to shelve the mass action as the issue is been addressed at the federal level.

The Minister tweeted, “I urge you and other youth not to embark upon any protest. Your grievances are being addressed at the highest level of government. As the Minister in charge of youth, I know this is an issue that must be tackled. Government is doing just that.”

The Nigeria Police Force also announced that the agency will be having an “instagram chat with Naira Marley to answer the questions and discuss the concerns of young Nigerians on the issues of SARS operations and other burning issues” by 11am today.

Meanwhile, the convener of Coalition for Revolution (CORE), the organiser of the #RevolutionNow, Omoyele Sowore has announced on Tuesday morning plans to hold a mass action against the Federal Special Anti-Robbery Squad’s brutality.

The former presidential candidate who did not give further details on where the protest will take place said it will kickstart on Wednesday.

“#Endsars mass action will commence on Wednesday and will last until Friday for a start! #Nogoingback Tell us if you’re on board! #EndSarsParmanentlyNow #EndSarsNow #RevolutionNow”, Sowore posted.

