Latest Politics

#EndSARS: NHRC submits presidential panel report on SARS to PSC

October 16, 2020
Police DIG queried over alleged misconduct runs to court
By Ripples Nigeria

The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has submitted the report of the Presidential Investigation Panel on the Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) to the Chairman Police Service Commission (PSC), Musiliu Smith, for immediate implementation.

NHRC’s Assistant Director for Public Affairs, Fatimah Mohammed, disclosed this in a statement on Friday.

The Executive Secretary of commission, Tony Ojukwu, who submitted the report to the PSC chairman, expressed confidence in the ability of the commission to ensure an effective implementation of the report.

Ojukwu, according to the statement, described the PSC as a key partner in the quest to ensure a total reform of the Nigeria Police Force.

READ ASLO: Moghalu backs #EndSARS protests, urges youths to remain peaceful

The statement read: “The Executive Secretary said that now that the report is submitted to the PSC, the hope of Nigerians will be raised towards having a more professional and patriotic police force that will truly exemplify the maxim, ‘Police is your friend’, which some Nigerians have described as a mirage.”

Nigeria has been rocked by protests against brutality and extortion by the police, particularly the now-disbanded SARS since last Thursday.

The protest which has spread to several parts of the country forced the police authorities to disband the tactical squad last Sunday.

However, the protesters are still pushing for a total reform of the police.

Latest posts by Ripples Nigeria (see all)

Join the conversation

Opinions

You may also like

About the author

Ripples Nigeria

We are an online newspaper, very passionate about Nigerian politics, business and their leaders. We dig deeper, without borders and without fears.
www.ripplesnigeria.com

View all posts
/* ]]> */