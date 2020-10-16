EndSARS: NHRC submits presidential panel report on SARS to PSC

The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has submitted the report of the Presidential Investigation Panel on the Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) to the Chairman Police Service Commission (PSC), Musiliu Smith, for immediate implementation.

NHRC’s Assistant Director for Public Affairs, Fatimah Mohammed, disclosed this in a statement on Friday.

The Executive Secretary of commission, Tony Ojukwu, who submitted the report to the PSC chairman, expressed confidence in the ability of the commission to ensure an effective implementation of the report.

Ojukwu, according to the statement, described the PSC as a key partner in the quest to ensure a total reform of the Nigeria Police Force.

The statement read: “The Executive Secretary said that now that the report is submitted to the PSC, the hope of Nigerians will be raised towards having a more professional and patriotic police force that will truly exemplify the maxim, ‘Police is your friend’, which some Nigerians have described as a mirage.”

Nigeria has been rocked by protests against brutality and extortion by the police, particularly the now-disbanded SARS since last Thursday.

The protest which has spread to several parts of the country forced the police authorities to disband the tactical squad last Sunday.

However, the protesters are still pushing for a total reform of the police.

