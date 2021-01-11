ENDSARS: NHRC’s panel suspends proceedings over COVID-19

The Independent Investigative Panel set up by the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) to probe alleged rights violation and other unethical conduct by police operatives has suspended its proceedings over the COVID-19 pandemic in the country.

The nine- member panel has received over 300 petitions since its inaugural sitting in October last year.

The NHRC’s spokesperson, Mrs. Fatimah Agwai Mohammed, who confirmed the development to journalists on Monday, said the panel suspended its sittings in compliance with the Federal Government’s COVID-19 protocols.

She said: “It is not true that funding is responsible for the suspension of the panel’s resumption. We decided to re-adjust the panel’s activities in view of the increasing threat of COVID 19. We don’t want to put our staff, panel members, complainants, and their lawyers at risk.

“We have decided to suspend proceedings pending when we are able to put in place all the necessary measures to ensure we operate at no health risk to anybody.

“We are currently also re-adjusting our cause list to reduce the number of petitions to be taken daily by the panel while also working on the duration of sitting daily.”

