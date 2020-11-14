ENDSARS: Nigerian Army unhappy with Gov Sanwo-Olu, General tells Lagos Panel

The Nigerian Army has expressed its disappointment over the denial by the Lagos State government led by Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu that it did not invite the military during the #EndSars protests.

This was disclosed on Saturday by the Commander of 81 Military Intelligence Brigade, Victoria Island, Lagos, Brig. Gen. Ahmed Taiwo, in his testimony before the Lagos State Judicial Panel of Inquiry probing the Lekki incident.

However, Taiwo noted that inviting the military was the best decision the Lagos governor could have taken as the #EndSARS protest plunged the state into anarchy.

He also added that the Army was also unhappy that Sanwo-Olu said two persons died from the military engagement at the Lekki tollgate.

He said; “I spoke with the governor and said the Army was unhappy that he said he did not ask for Army’s intervention but I am sure that after you watched everything (video footages), you saw he had more than enough grounds to ask for Army’s intervention; perhaps it was the way everything went.”

This came as the Nigerian Army revealed that it is yet to receive any official petition over its alleged shootings at the Lekki toll gate during the #EndSars protests.

This was made known by the counsel for the Nigerian Army, Mr Akinlolu Kehinde (SAN), when he appeared today before the Inquiry and Restitution for Victims of SARS Related Abuses and Other Matters.

