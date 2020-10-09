Latest Politics

#EndSARS: Nigerians in diaspora join protest

October 9, 2020
By Ripples Nigeria

Notable Nigerians in the United Kingdom and Canada are lending their voices to the ongoing protests against police brutality with the hashtag, #ENDSARS.

The UK protest has been slated to take place at the Nigeria High Commission on Sunday.

Dipo Awojide, a Nigerian lecturer based in the UK urged Nigerian music artistes in the country to support the movement.

He posted, “Odogwu @burnaboy and @wizkidayo, I hear you are in London – please join us on Sunday at 12PM. Nigeria Flag of Nigeria High Commission London. A PEACEFUL PROTEST!! YOUNG NIGERIANS need your VOICE #EndSARS #EndSarsProtests #EndPoliceBrutalityRaised fist RT until they see it & reply.

Similarly, a former housemate of the BBNaija reality show, Mike Edward also announced and invited Nigerians in London to join.

“I want to lead the #EndSARS protest here in London, who will join me? Nigerians in the Diaspora let’s not be silent”
#EndSARS #EndSarsProtests

Another Nigerian based in Canada, Jake Okechukwu Effoduh, stated that there will be a protest in Canada too.

“I want to lead the #EndSARS protest here in Canada (Toronto), who cares to join me? Let our voices be heard everywhere”

By Oluwakemi Adelagun…

