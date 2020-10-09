EndSARS: Nigerians in diaspora join protest

Notable Nigerians in the United Kingdom and Canada are lending their voices to the ongoing protests against police brutality with the hashtag, #ENDSARS.

The UK protest has been slated to take place at the Nigeria High Commission on Sunday.

Dipo Awojide, a Nigerian lecturer based in the UK urged Nigerian music artistes in the country to support the movement.

Read also: Osun #ENDSARS protest turns violent

He posted, “Odogwu @burnaboy and @wizkidayo, I hear you are in London – please join us on Sunday at 12PM. Nigeria Flag of Nigeria High Commission London. A PEACEFUL PROTEST!! YOUNG NIGERIANS need your VOICE #EndSARS #EndSarsProtests #EndPoliceBrutalityRaised fist RT until they see it & reply.

Odogwu @burnaboy and @wizkidayo, I hear you are in London – please join us on Sunday at 12PM. Nigeria 🇳🇬 High Commission London. A PEACEFUL PROTEST!! YOUNG NIGERIANS need your VOICE #EndSARS #EndSarsProtests #EndPoliceBrutality✊🏾 RT until they see it & reply. pic.twitter.com/Kcsk5pUaik — Dr. Dípò Awójídé (@OgbeniDipo) October 9, 2020

Similarly, a former housemate of the BBNaija reality show, Mike Edward also announced and invited Nigerians in London to join.

“I want to lead the #EndSARS protest here in London, who will join me? Nigerians in the Diaspora let’s not be silent”

#EndSARS #EndSarsProtests

I want to lead the #EndSARS protest here in London, who will join me? Nigerians in the Diaspora let’s not be silent 🗣#EndSARS #EndSarsProtests — Mike Edwards (@aireyys) October 9, 2020

Another Nigerian based in Canada, Jake Okechukwu Effoduh, stated that there will be a protest in Canada too.

“I want to lead the #EndSARS protest here in Canada (Toronto), who cares to join me? Let our voices be heard everywhere”

I want to lead the #EndSARS protest here in Canada (Toronto), who cares to join me? Let our voices be heard everywhere. — Jake Okechukwu Effoduh (@effodu) October 9, 2020

By Oluwakemi Adelagun…

