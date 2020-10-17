Latest Politics

#EndSARS: Our youths mean well, deserve to be heard, engaged —Atiku

October 17, 2020
A former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar has said that EndSARS protesters mean well for the country.

He said the protesters, majorly youths, deserved to be heard and engaged for the good of the country and its citizens.

Atiku, who was the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), was reacting to the Candle Night organised by the EndSARS protesters on Friday night in some states to honour Nigerians killed as a result of police brutality.

Atiku wrote on his Twitter handle, @atiku, “Last night’s #CandleLight in remembrance and honour of all those killed by the unjust system was powerful and reinforced my belief that our youth mean well and deserve to be heard and engaged for the good of our people and our nation.

#EndSARS

#EndPoliceBrutality.”

