ENDSARS panel conclusion on Lekki shootings premature – Malami

The Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami, said on Wednesday it was premature for anyone to conclude that Nigerian soldiers fired live bullets on unarmed protesters at the Lekki Toll Gate on October 20, 2020.

Malami stated this when he featured in the Channels Television’s program, Politics Today.

The Lagos State Judicial Panel of Inquiry had in its report indicted the Nigerian Army and police for complicity in the shooting of the protesters.

However, in its White Paper released on Tuesday, the Lagos State rejected the casualty figure, claiming that only one person died in the incident.

Malami said: “You are jumping to a conclusion that live bullets were indeed used during the ENDSARS protest. Whether the report says so or it doesn’t say so, as far as I am concerned, I am not in a position to ascertain that.

“Within the context of the White Paper, we have a criminal investigation that must follow for the purpose of criminal prosecution where the need arises.

“The report in its own right cannot be conclusive in making a position; there are still layers of administrative and judicial processes that would follow before you can jump, establishing conclusion, criminal or otherwise.

“So, I think as far as the report stands in its own right, it is not conclusive for the provision of what truly transpired. Indeed, it is very premature to jump to a conclusion that live bullets were used. I am not in a position to accept that. It is premature for me as the chief law officer to share the conclusion in that direction.”

