EndSARS protest woke Nigeria from its lethargy – Aregbesola

The Minister of Interior, Rauf Aregbesola has stated that youths must be commended for organising the #EndSARS protests that woke the nation from its lethargy.

Aregbesola made the comments on Friday at the third session of the Diocese Third Synod with the theme, “Where are You”, at St. Peters Anglican Church Ijebu-Jesa, Osun State.

According to Aregbesola, the agitation b youths across Nigeria has woken the nation from its lethargy and “arises our consciousness to the state where we find ourselves as a nation”.

Speaking further, Aregbesola, said that youths are a device for development to any society if their energy is properly channelled else they would become a purveyor of evil.

Aregbesola said, “The youths must be commended for organising a protest that woke the nation from its lethargy and arises our consciousness to the state where we find ourselves. We must also commend the government for its prompt action on the demands of the youths. These youths are a blessing to any society just as it can be a purveyor of evil if their energy is not properly channelled.

“Today’s youths are a peculiar breed, a generation of the social media and hub of idea and intellect, they appear more intelligent and far more enterprising than the previous generation. The requirements of their intelligent is a different matter altogether. They are very intelligent which we must all seek to re channelled for positive modelling, mentoring retraining and ultimately gainful employment.

“The reports and pictures of assault, killings, looting, arson and bare face robbery and even cannibalism should fill us with shame and very embarrassing. It seems as parents we have jettisoned our responsibilities to our children. We must train our youths to be God-fearing and capable of loving one another.

“We have regrettably seen that the effort of a century can be wiped in a day and it would take time to rebuild, that’s why security, coordination and management of protest should be well-thought-out and moderated,” the former governor of Osun State concluded.

