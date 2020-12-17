EndSARS protester, Odeseye, cries out after she is denied passport renewal

One of the #EndSARS protesters who had her accounts frozen by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Mosopefoluwa Odeseye, has cried out after the Nigerian Immigration Service (NIS), refused to renew her passport.

Odeseye, a caterer who was one of the volunteers that provided food and drinks for the protesters in October, posted on her Twitter handle on Wednesday, December 16, how she went to the Passport office in Alausa, Lagos State, for a renewal but was told that she had been blacklisted and has to go to Abuja to sort the issues out.

In a series of tweets she posted on her verified Twitter handle, @Mosopemi, Odeseye said she did not know why she had been blacklisted after having her accounts frozen by the CBN for participating in a peaceful protest by Nigerian youths.

“First, it was Central Bank locking up all my bank accounts, now it is Nigerian Immigration not issuing my passport at Alausa! To what end, Nigeria? To what end? I applied for a re-issue at Alausa, captured some days ago and asked to come pick today, then I’m told that I have been blacklisted,” she wrote.

In another tweet, Odeseye posted:

“In addition, I’ve been instructed to go to Abuja! I was told they can’t do anything about my passport @ Alausa. Same Alausa @nigimmigration I captured & got a call to come today!”

Odeseye had earlier cried out for Nigerians to come to her aid after she was prevented from leaving the country while her passport was seized after the protest, but following public outcry, the passport was released to her.

