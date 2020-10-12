Latest Metro

ENDSARS protester shot to death at Surulere

October 12, 2020
By Ripples Nigeria

An unidentified protester was reportedly shot dead at Surulere area of Lagos on Monday afternoon during the EndSARS protest.

A video making the round showed the man lying down with wounds believed to be from a gun shot, while a medical team tried to save his life.

Nigerians across the nation have been protesting against Police brutality despite disbandment of the Police unit SARS.

