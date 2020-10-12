ENDSARS protester shot to death at Surulere

An unidentified protester was reportedly shot dead at Surulere area of Lagos on Monday afternoon during the EndSARS protest.

A video making the round showed the man lying down with wounds believed to be from a gun shot, while a medical team tried to save his life.

Read also: EndSARS protesters boo Gov Sanwo-Olu in Lekki, won’t allow him speak

Nigerians across the nation have been protesting against Police brutality despite disbandment of the Police unit SARS.

