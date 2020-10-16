EndSars protesters accuse hoodlums of attack, as truck rams into cars at Lekki toll gate

A group of thugs have been accused of attacking #EndSars protesters on Friday October 16, at Lekki toll gate.
#EndSars protesters say they were attacked early Friday morning as a truck rammed into cars parked around the area.
Photos from the scene showed cars destroyed, including a Range Rover and a Lexus with reports revealing that the protest organizers have hired private security guards to protect protesters across different states in the country.
This is not the first time protesters who have been demanding for an end to police brutality have been attacked.
READ ALSO: Sanwo-Olu lists four policemen as suspected killers of #EndSARS protester in Lagos
On Thursday, October 15, thugs armed with machetes and other harmful objects reportedly attacked protesters in Alausa, Ikeja, Lagos.
Another incident was recorded in Abuja when protesters were attacked on Wednesday, October 14, by armed thugs.
The Lagos State government has however denies having a hand in sponsoring the thugs that attacked protesters at Alausa, the seat of government.
- #EndSars: Falz pulls out of virtual Town Hall Meeting on police brutality, Joe Abah, Segalink opt in - October 16, 2020
- LATEST TECH NEWS: Twitter assigns icon to #ENDSARS hashtag. 2 other things and a trivia you need to know today, October 16, 2020 - October 16, 2020
- Oil prices fall over coronavirus resurgence, strong dollar; Bonny Light sheds $0.53 - October 16, 2020