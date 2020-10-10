ENDSARS protesters attack three police stations in Ogun

#ENDSARS protesters on Friday attacked three police stations including the Imoru police station in Ijebu-Ode, Ogun State and carted away valuables including televisions.

The spokesman of the state police command, Abimbola Oyeyemi, who confirmed the incident to journalists on Saturday, said the police would no longer tolerate any attack on its personnel or facilities.

He threatened that anyone found guilty of vandalizing properties in the name of a protest would be severely dealt with.

Oyeyemi said: ”Some people who hide under the guise of campaigning against the activities of SARS, marched to the Imoru police post in Ijebu-Ode and two other police posts in the area, vandalized the station, looted and carted away some valuables including televisions, stabilizers, and a motorcycle.

“Our men had to be professional because we didn’t want the thing to escalate because of the directive.

We have warned that any further attack on our personnel or our facilities will no longer be tolerated.”

