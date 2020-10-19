EndSARS protesters block Lagos-Abeokuta Expressway

#ENDSARS protesters have shut-down the Lagos -Abeokuta Expressway at Iyana Ipaja axis and before Ikeja Along bus stop leaving several commuters stranded.

Today marks the 13th day of the endSARS protest. Many young Nigerians home and abroad are gaining momentum as they protest against the menace of police brutality.

At least ten Nigerians have been shot dead since the beginning of the demonstrations including a ten-year-old.

