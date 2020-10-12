EndSARS protesters boo Gov Sanwo-Olu in Lekki, won’t allow him speak

EndSARS protesters in Lekki, Lagos, on Monday booed the state governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, shouting “shame – shame.

This was the state governor went to address the protesters to pacify them.

While the governor made efforts to speak, the angry protesters would not allow him as they continued shouting and screaming “shame – shame.”

Following widespread protests against SARS, the Inspector General of Police (IGP), Mohammmed Adamu, on Sunday disbanded the police unit.

However, despite that, the protesters continued their protest on Monday.

Among other things, they are demanding that: the authorities should go beyond disbandment of SARS and carry out psychological evaluation and re-trainig of all disbanded SARS officers before they are redeployed.

They also want the release of all arrested protesters, justice for all deceased victims of police brutality and appropriate compensation for their families.

