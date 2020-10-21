EndSARS protesters decline Anthony Joshua’s ‘food and care’ offer after #LekkiMassacre

Following an eventful night at the Lekki where some #EndSARS protesters were killed and injured, world heavyweight boxing champion, Anthony Joshua offered to support with ‘food and care.’

An unspecified number of peaceful protesters were killed and many injured in the heavy bombardment by men in military uniform at Lekki toll gate on Tuesday night.

Briton Joshua, who is of Nigerian descent, made a series of tweet Wednesday morning, lamenting the escalation of violence in Nigeria.

“The situation has escalated, the violence and killings are horrendous. All because of people saying they want to live in peace?,” the 31-year-old tweeted.

“I’m looking at hospitals to support, along with food and care packages in the time being,” he added.

But his generosity was not welcome by all, as some protesters online, who had earlier called upon him to join in the agitation, politely refused his offer.

Dr. Dipo Awojide, who led the #EndSARS protest in London, UK, was the first to refuse Joshua’s generosity, having earlier asked the boxer to show more concern in their fight to end police brutality in Nigeria.

“They (injured protesters) don’t need your care packages,” Dipo wrote.

“We needed your voice for 13 days. We needed the global attention for 13 days. You could have helped with that in the UK 🇬🇧. That wasn’t too much to ask for.”

Other protesters echoed the rejection, with some tweeting “We are not a charity case” and “Too late, Joshua”.

The #EndSARS movement had garnered support from across the world, with big personalities like Jack Dorsey, Roddy Rich, Gabrielle Union, Marcus Rashford, Mesut Ozil and a host of others airing their support for the Nigerian youth.

Anthony Oluwafemi Olaseni Joshua, whose mother is Nigerian and father of Nigerian and Irish ancestry, was making only his second tweet concerning the protest on Wednesday.

The WBA, IBF, WBO and IBO title holder is however currently preparing ahead of his fight against Kubrat Pulev in December.

