EndSARS protesters defy ban, observe Jummat on Abuja road

#EndSARS protesters on Friday defied the ban on protest in Abuja to continue their demand for an end to police brutality and the reform of the force.
The highlight of the Friday protest in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) was a photo circulating on social media showing Muslims among the protesters observing their prayer right on the road.
READ ALSO: #EndSars protesters accuse hoodlums of attack, as truck rams into cars at Lekki toll gate
They continued their protest after the Jummat prayer.
The FCT Security Committee had on Thursday directed that all street demonstrations, protests, and processions within its environs had been banned.
The committee claimed that the ban became necessary due to the dangers posed by the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic.
- Soldiers recover 139 animals from kidnappers, rustlers in Bauchi - October 16, 2020
- Buhari meets ex-UNGA President, Muhammad-Bande, at Aso Rock - October 16, 2020
- SocialMediaTrends: #EndSARS emoji, ‘no fuel’ for protesters, Beyonce’s silence & other stories - October 16, 2020