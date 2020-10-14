ENDSARS protesters destroy fire service truck in Lagos

The Lagos State Fire and Rescue Service said on Wednesday one of its emergency trucks was damaged by some #ENDSARS protesters in Lagos State.

The Acting Head of the agency, Mrs. Margaret Adeseye, who disclosed this in a statement in Alausa, Ikeja, expressed dissatisfaction at the “unprovoked attack on the truck used daily to assist and support Lagosians in emergency situations.”

READ ALSO: #ENDSARS protesters reportedly kill policeman in Lagos

She said: “The fire engine truck was on its way from Salvation Street, Opebi, where it had been deployed to put out a fire in the morning, en route to another emergency call at 10, Thomas Adeboye Street, Olowoira in Ojodu, before it was attacked by some of the protesters.

“The distress call to Olowoira was received at about 12.08hrs and the Alausa fire truck was en-route the scene from Opebi, where it had just concluded an operation before it was attacked and damaged by some protesters.”

Join the conversation

Opinions