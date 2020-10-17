Latest Politics

#EndSARS protesters in the Netherlands tackle Nigerian envoy

October 17, 2020
By Ripples Nigeria

A Nigerian envoy in the Hague, Netherlands was tackled by the #ENDSARS protesters for claiming ownership of the Nigerian House in the country on Saturday.

The Nigerian envoy who came to receive them said ”You have to identify yourselves because you are coming to my place”.

Reacting to the statment, the protestrs said ”This is not your place, we pay your salaries”.

In the past few weeks, Nigerians have taken to the streets to demand an end to the menace of police brutality and harassment of the youth using various hashtags including #EndSARS #EndPoliceBrutalityinNigeria #EndBadGovernanceinNIGERIA.

The demonstrations have spread to major cities across the country and beyond.

