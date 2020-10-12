ENDSARS protesters reportedly kill policeman in Lagos

#ENDSARS protesters on Monday reportedly killed a policeman in the Surulere area of Lagos.

The command’s spokesman, Olumuyiwa Adejobi, who confirmed the incident to journalists, identified the deceased as Erinfolami Ayodeji.

He added two other cops were in critical condition at the Lagos University Teaching Hospital (LUTH), Idi-Araba.

The protesters had earlier sacked the Anti-Kidnapping Section of the Lagos State Police Command in Surulere after policemen from the Area C Command shot dead a protester.

Adejobi said the command would release a full statement on the incident soon.

