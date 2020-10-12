EndSARS protesters shut Gov Oyetola’s office

Protesters seeking the dissolution of the dreaded Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) have shut the Osun State governor’s office on Monday.

The protesters, mainly youths, disrupted vehicular movements and locked the entrance gate of the State Government Secretariat in Osogbo, the state capital.

Read also: #ENDSARS: Soun of Ogbomoso’s palace attacked; DSS rescues minister, others

On Sunday afternoon, the Inspector-General of Police, Mohammad Adamu announced the disbandment of the unit, but this has not satisfied the protesters.

Join the conversation

Opinions