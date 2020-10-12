Latest Politics

EndSARS protesters shut Gov Oyetola’s office

October 12, 2020
By Ripples Nigeria

Protesters seeking the dissolution of the dreaded Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) have shut the Osun State governor’s office on Monday.

The protesters, mainly youths, disrupted vehicular movements and locked the entrance gate of the State Government Secretariat in Osogbo, the state capital.

On Sunday afternoon, the Inspector-General of Police, Mohammad Adamu announced the disbandment of the unit, but this has not satisfied the protesters.

