EndSARS protesters shut Ile-Ife roads

Hundreds of protesters on Tuesday shut down major roads in Ile Ife, Osun State to express their displeasure over harassment of youths by a notorious police unit, the Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS).

The protesters on Tuesday, who gathered at the Obafemi Awolowo University campus gate, disrupted vehicular movements in major areas of the town, causing gridlock at Mayfair Roundabout.

Most of the protesters were students of the university.

Ile Ife’s protest is coming after some protesters shut the entrance gate of the state government secretariat in Osogbo, the Osun capital yesterday.

The inspector-general of police, Mohammed Adamu, on Sunday dissolved SARS, adding that major reforms will be carried out in the Nigerian police, but this was not enough to quell the unrest.

