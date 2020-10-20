EndSARS protests have been hijacked in Edo –Dep Gov Shaibu

The Deputy Governor of Edo State, Philip Shaibu has lamented the hijacking of the #EndSARS protests against police brutality by hoodlums in the state capital of Benin.

Shaibu who was reacting to the jail breaks in two Correctional Centres on Monday said that three innocent ladies were also raped by the hoodlums and many others were killed by reckless drivers.

According to him, the state government had to swing into action by declaring a curfew in state to save lives and property, insisting that these were not the genuine #EndSARS protesters.

Speaking to Channels TV on Monday Shaibu said; “Hoodlums actually have taken over the exercise.

“It’s quite unfortunate that the #EndSARS protest today in Benin went violent. The Correctional Service at Sapele Road and Oko Prison were invaded and there were jail breaks on both sides.

“And before then, during the weekend, we were having some…hoodlums took over actually. Yesterday, three young ladies were raped and some, through reckless driving hitting some persons, a lot of lives are already being lost and for the state government, it is not acceptable.

“For the legitimate protest by the #EndSARS, we acknowledge the fact that they have the rights to protest and that demands are legitimate.

“But the events of the day before yesterday, yesterday and today…I’m very convinced that it’s not the same young men and women I joined in this #EndSARS rally on two occasions.

“So, it became very important that we protect lives and property, including even the genuine ENDSARS protesters,” he concluded.

