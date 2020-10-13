EndSARS PROTESTS: Unlike Wike, Gov Okowa warns police against use of force

Reacting to the ongoing nationwide protest against police brutality, Ifeanyi Okowa, Governor of Delta State, on Tuesday, ordered the police command against brutalizing peaceful protesters in the state.

The Governor stated this in a tweet, via his official Twitter account.

According to Okowa, “Peaceful protests are a necessary part of the democratic process and the citizens have the right to express their grievances.

“As young people across Delta State continue to express their legitimate grievances in this manner, I ask that they remain calm and law-abiding at all times.

Read also: Okowa wants FG to review revenue allocation formula

“I also request that the Police allow them to express themselves and refrain from using brute force in responding to these protests.

“Going forward, we shall continue to engage with all relevant stakeholders to reform the Nigeria Police Force in a manner that makes it more professional, disciplined, and accountable to the people,” he tweeted.

However, the governor’s counterpart in Rivers State, Nyesome Wike has banned any form of protests in his state, and given the police the go ahead to arrest and bring to book any one engaged in protests in Rivers State.

By Emmanuella Ibe…

Join the conversation

Opinions