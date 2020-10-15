EndSARS protests will get worse if FG fails to handle ongoing unrest with urgency, seriousness –Fani-Kayode

Former minister of aviation, Femi Fani-Kayode has raised fears that the ongoing #EndSARS protest in major cities across the country may soon become uncontainable if the Federal Government fails to handle it with the urgency and seriousness it deserved.

The chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, in a series of tweets on his official Twitter handle on Wednesday said that despite the killings of demonstrators by armed security personnel, the protest was still gathering impetus.

“10 people murdered in the last few days during the #EndSARS #EndPoliceBrutalityinNigeria protests,” Fani Kayode tweeted.

“Armed thugs sent out to disrupt the protests in Abuja yet the protests are growing.

“If this matter is not handled with the urgency and seriousness it deserves, things will fall apart,” he said.

The ongoing protests have led to the dissolution of the Special Anti-Robbery Squad days ago by the Inspector General of Police who announced the formation of another unit in place of SARS.

