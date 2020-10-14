EndSARS, reform police —Ex football Int’l, Kanu Nwankwo, endorses protests

A former international footballer, and one time captain of the Nigerian national football team, Kanu Nwankwo has expressed his support for protests in different parts of the country, demanding for the reform of the Nigeria Police Force (NPF).

Nwankwo, a former Super Eagles captain and ex-Arsenal club player declared his support for the protests in a video he posted on his Twitter handle, @papilokanu.

He, however, cautioned protesters to ensure they were safe.

“Oh my country people, you know what it is. Please! Please!! Please!!! If you are on the street protesting, please be safe.”

Nwankwo added, “No more lives lost. One love, one Nigeria. EndSARS and reform the police. God bless us all.”

