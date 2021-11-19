EndSARS report has exonerated Nnamdi Kanu, IPOB —Lawyer

Alloy Ejimakor, the Special Counsel to embattled leader of the outlawed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB,) Nnamdi Kanu, says the report by the Lagos State #EndSARS panel has vindicated his client following allegations by Minister of Justice and Attorney General of the Federation, Abubakar Malami that he (Kanu) was to be blamed for the invasion of the Palace of the Oba of Lagos during the #EndSARS protest.

Ejimakor, in a post on his Facebook page on Thursday, said contrary to the claims by Malami, the report had exonerated Kanu and IPOB of any involvement in the protest.

Malami had alleged that the IPOB leader had hijacked the #EndSARS protest and that the Biafran leader took advantage of the protest to create mayhem that led to the death of security agents.

The AGF also accused Kanu of seizing the protests through subversive and inciting statements.

But reacting to the leaked report, Ejimakor berated Malami of failing to mention those killed during the protest.

“The #EndSARS report has exonerated my client, Nnamdi Kanu, and the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB.

“If you recall, on October 22, a day after the last two hearings, after which my client pleaded not guilty to the seven amended charges, the Attorney General came out with a press release, where he reeled out very wild allegations that were not on the amended charges.

“One of the principal allegations he made against Nnamdi Kanu was that he was a ring leader in the EndSARS protest. He claimed that Kanu sent his members, IPOB, to burn the palace of the Oba of Lagos.

“Malami made a lot of allegations against Nnamdi Kanu and the IPOB regarding the EndSARS, and was silent on the innocent citizens that were massacred.

“Now, this report that came out has confirmed that innocent citizens as high as 11 were massacred. I have a copy of the report and I went through it. There is no single indictment of Nnamdi Kanu or IPOB members.”

