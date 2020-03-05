ENDSARS: Reps seek periodic mental stability test for policemen

The House of Representatives has called for periodic mental stability test for police officers following the growing increase in police brutality meted out to mostly innocent Nigerians.

This follows the adoption of a motion moved by Taiwo Onanuga on Thursday who raised concerns over lack of professionalism by the Special Anti-Robbery Squad, otherwise known as SARS, and the Zonal Intervention Squad (ZIS) of the Nigeria Police Force.

While moving his motion, Onanuga also said “Nigeria Police Force cannot bring its officers to abide by the rules of engagement; as their action was in clear contrast with the terms and conditions of the alleged Reform SARS, and therefore, actions more effective and lasting needs to be taken.”

The House, therefore, resolved to mandate Committees on Police Affairs, Justice, Human Rights to investigate the recent action by SARS operatives that led to the death of Remo Stars football player; Tiyamiyu Kazeem.

The development comes after former Vice President of Nigeria, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, called for the immediate reform of SARS following the alleged murder of Tiyamiyu (Kaka) by some operatives attached to the police unit.

Reacting to the incident on his official Twitter page, Atiku condemned the alleged murder of the soccer player on the Sagamu-Abeokuta road by the police officers, adding that they are in the society to protect and not to harm Nigerians.

The chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) further called for the immediate reform of SARS, which he said was ‘long overdue’.

