ENDSARS: Seek reform, not ban, Police tells Nigerians

The Public Relations Officer of the Nigeria Police Force, DCP Frank Mba has urged Nigerians seeking the abolition of the Federal Special Anti-Robbery Squad (FSARS) to seek its reform instead.

Mba, spoke on Tuesday during an Instagram Live Chat with Nigerian singer, Azeez Fashola, aka Naira Marley.

“What we need to do is to reform SARS and make them responsive, responsible and make them to work in accordance with laid down procedures. We need them to continue to respond to violent crimes. We need them to continue to respond to armed robberies. We need them to continue to respond to kidnappings”, he said.

He advised Nigerians to take video recordings of SARS operatives who abuse their fundamental human rights “as long as it is safe to do so”.

Mr Mba said the IGP and the Force were committed to reforming the special unit of the force.

Naira Marley in agreement with the DCP said “You talk about #EndSARS, you cannot end SARS but let us ask for reform. Why do you want to end SARS? Are you an armed robber?”

He, however, stressed on the need to get SARS operatives off the roads. According to him, “SARS is a special arm that should only come out during robbery incidents.”

#ENDSARS campaign resurfaced on Sunday after some SARS operatives were alledged to have shot a man in Ugheli, in Delta and running away in his vehicle.

The police however stated that the incident did not involve operatives of SARS.

