ENDSARS: SERAP demands prosecution of killer soldiers, threatens to sue Buhari

The Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project (SERAP) said on Tuesday it would file a legal action against President Muhammadu Buhari in a bid to compel him to prosecute soldiers who shot #ENDSARS protesters at Lekki Tollgate in Lagos in Lagos last year.

The Lagos State judicial panel of inquiry had in a report indicted the Nigerian Army and the police for complicity in the death of protesters at the Lekki toll gate.

In a 309-page report released to Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu recently and seen by journalists on Monday, the panel detailed how the security agencies disregarded their rules of engagement during the protest.

READ ALSO: #ENDSARS: Lagos panel wants soldiers complicit in Lekki murders dismissed

SERAP, which reacted to the development in a post on its Facebook page, said the report was a big blow to the ego of the Nigerian government which had insisted that no one was killed at the toll gate.

The statement read: “Following the report submitted by the Lagos State Judicial Panel of Inquiry on Restitution for Victims of SARS Related Abuses and Other Matters (Lagos EndSARS Panel), we’re suing the Buhari administration to compel it to immediately arrest the soldiers and police responsible for the shooting of #EndSARS protesters at Lekki-Toll Gate and pay reparations to victims.

“We’re also following up with our petition dated 21 October, 2020, to the Prosecutor of the International Criminal Court by forwarding today a copy of the report of Lagos #EndSARS Panel as additional information and evidence.”

