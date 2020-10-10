EndSARS: Singer, Stefflon Don, defends lover Burna Boy’s decision to stay away

Singer Stefflon Don has reacted to critics who said her lover, Burna boy is silent on the ENDSARS protests.

The British singer said her boyfriend is doing a lot more than “sending out tweet” to end police brutality.

In her response to critics on Friday, she said “It’s easy to tweet and say some stuff that the ppl want to hear but thats not all that really matters what really matters is what is going on behind the scenes and what someone is actually “DOING” to help make the changes we need. Big up everyone doing their part.”

She added, “He (Burna Boy) is doing something that will help out allot more than just sending out tweet, I promise.”

Many Nigerian celebrities including Falz, Runtown, Small Doctor, Toyin Abraham, Davido and others are lending their voices in the protest to end police brutality. The protest started on Thursday and is still ongoing across the country.

By Oluwakemi Adelagun…

