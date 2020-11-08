EndSARS: South-West governors, monarchs, others meet on security in Lagos

South-West Governors met on Sunday in Lagos to strategise on how to improve security in the region following the mayhem that trailed the recent #EndSARS protest in the country.

In his address at the forum, the Chairman of the South-West Governors’ Forum, Rotimi Akeredolu, said the region had gone through a lot in recent times.

Akeredolu, who is also the Governor of Ondo State, said police personnel were guiding the #EndSARS campaigners when the protest started in the South-West and other parts of the country.

He added that what started as a peaceful demonstration by the youths eventually turned violent when it was hijacked by hoodlums.

The governor said: “In recent past, our experience has been most worrisome, everybody is worried, everybody is concerned and we have to sustain the peace we have started noticing.

“We are worried. What we are seeing in the last few days showed that something must needed to be done urgently.”

He said the meeting was convened to improve the relationship in the South-West region and find solutions to the youth unrest.

Akeredolu added: “What we have witnessed in the South-West is a great attack on our heritage. We must have collaboration across the board. We need the cooperation of the Federal Government so that this does not repeat itself.”

Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, said over 500 vehicles and public and private were destroyed by the hoodlums during the violence.

The Chief of Staff to the President, Prof. Ibrahim Gambari, who was also at the meeting, said the forum was for those in government to fashion out a better way to engage the youths in order to prevent restiveness.

Gambari added that President Muhammadu Buhari was aware of the level of destruction to private and public infrastructure in Lagos.

He assured that the Federal Government would address the many challenges and demands of the youth in due course.

Other South-West governors at the meeting were Gboyega Oyetola (Osun), Dapo Abiodun (Ogun), Kayode Fayemi (Ekiti) and Seyi Makinde (Oyo).

Also at the meeting were three ministers – Lai Mohammed (Information and Culture), Babatunde Fashola (Works and Housing) and Rauf Aregbesola (Interior).

The Alaafin of Oyo, Oba Lamidi Adeyemi; Olubadan of Ibadan, Oba Saliu Adetunji, Oba of Lagos, Rilwan Akiolu, and the Ooni of Ife, Oba Enitan Ogunwusi were also at the forum.

