EndSARS was a failed Biafra movement supported by gullible people —Adamu Garba

A politician and former presidential aspirant, Adamu Garba has said that the hugely popular #ENDSARS protests that rocked the country in October, was a failed Biafra movement.

The politician also described those who supported the #ENDSARS protests as gullible.

It would be recalled that Nigerian youths trooped out in their thousands in different cities within and outside Nigeria to protest and demand an end to police brutality and the disbandment of the Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS).

But Garba, in a series of tweets on Sunday morning, said that the protest was hijacked by Biafrans and was supported by gullible people.

He tweeted: ”When I spoke against the insecurity situation affecting the country and called out the President, some people tried to compare it with #ENDSARs, not true!

“#ENDSARS is now an official failed Biafra movement supported by gullible ones. We know it. The original #ENDSARs is gone.

“Take this from me. #endSARs was hijacked by the haters of Nigeria, with a principal mission to hate everything and everyone except a movement to destroy Nigeria and create an unimaginably failed audio/internet country, by people who never knew where their village is. Don’t fall for it!

“These guys, less than one percent of the Igbo population are doing everything to showcase the whole Igbo as supportive of their mission, so loud that you’ll seem to believe them. It’s a scam! The 99% real Igbo is good and Pan Nigerians. They’ve spoiled our #endSARs with hate.

“The real #endSARs team, me inclusive have a whole lot of work to do to filter #endSARs away from Biafra guys. Else, we have to accept and leave it as a hijacked movement by Biafra warlord, working against Nigeria and Nigerian citizen as a whole. It is important we get this clear!

“Note that from now onwards, until the recommended deep filtering is done to critically separate #endSARs from biafra, whatever you do for #endSARs you are knowingly or unknowingly advancing the movement of Biafra whose aim is to consume us all, not just the North. Mark this!”

