EndSARS: We evacuated N2bn from banks —Army

The Nigerian Army told the Lagos judicial panel of inquiry on Saturday that its personnel evacuated about N2billion from banks after hoodlums attacked banks and business outlets following the mayhem that followed the #EndSARS protests in the state.

The Commander of 81 Military Intelligence Brigade, Victoria Island, Lagos, Brig. Gen. Ahmed Taiwo, stated this while testifying before the panel probing the shooting of #EndSARS protesters by soldiers at the Lekki tollgate on October 20.

He said widespread looting followed the protest, adding that he was shocked to see even women leading their children to break into business outlets to loot.

The army officer said: “We were able to help banks evacuate about N2billion after two days.”

Hoodlums looted several business outlets and properties following the mayhem that trailed the shooting of the protesters.

They also set fire on several public and private properties across the state during the crisis.

