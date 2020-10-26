EndSARS: We have identified barracks where soldiers who shot protesters were deployed from —Falana

Lagos lawyer, Femi Falana (SAN) on Monday said his group, the Alliance on Surviving COVID-19 And Beyond (ASCAB), has commenced investigation into last Tuesday shootings of protesters at the Lekki Toll Gate in Lagos.

Falana, who is the Chairman of the group, the group has identified the barracks where the soldiers who opened fire on protesters were deployed from.

The senior lawyer disclosed this in an interview with Arise TV on Monday.

Falana, who insisted that the soldiers were deployed to the demonstration ground last Tuesday, said: “We have already identified the barracks where the soldiers left for Lekki, we have already identified the barracks.”

He, however, did not reveal the details of the barracks.

“The President was likely to have been told soldiers were ordered so I want to believe that’s why it was not addressed. They said it was a rumour but I think the facts are emerging now, that indeed soldiers went to Lekki, indeed they fired at protesters and indeed some of the protesters at least two have been officially acknowledged to have died from gunshot wounds”, he said.

Lambasting the Federal Government for lacking respect for the rule of law and citizens’ rights to protest, said further: “The Nigerian government has no respect for the rule of law and has ensured they stave off all forms of protests in the country.

“Every designated venue for protest in the country have been fenced by the government to prevent demonstrations.

“In Lagos, the Gani Fawehinmin Square has been fenced while the Unity Fountain in Abuja has also been fenced, and the same government has said citizens have the right to protest.”

