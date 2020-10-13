EndSARS: Wike bans protests in Rivers

Governor Nyesom Wike-led government of Rivers has placed a ban on #EndSARS protest in the state.

The ban was announced in a statement the state Commissioner for Information, Paulinus Nsirim released Monday night.

The statement read, “The Rivers State Government hereby wish to inform the general public that all forms of protests have been banned throughout the State.

“Therefore, all proposed protests under #EndSARS Campaign are hereby prohibited.

“Government took this decision because the Inspector General of Police, Mohammed Adamu, had already scrapped the Special Anti-Robbery Squad.

“Therefore, there is no need for any form of protest against a Unit of the Police Force that no longer exists.

Read also: Never since end of civil war have Nigerians been so divided, despondent —Gov Wike

“Parents and Guardians are therefore advised to ensure that their children or wards do not violate this order.

“Law enforcement agencies are also directed to ensure that the ban is enforced and that violators are brought to book.”

#EndSARS protesters are demanding for the disbandment of the Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) unit of the police over their brutality and extra-judicial killings.

The Inspector General of Police on Sunday disbanded the police unit but the protests continued across the country making other demands.

Among the fresh demands are that all arrested protesters must be released, that families of victims of SARS brutality must be compensated and that all SARS operatives involved must be arrested and prosecuted.

Join the conversation

Opinions