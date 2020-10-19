EndSARS: Yul Edochie demands Buhari’s resignation over poor performance

Nollywood actor, Yul Edochie has demanded the resignation of President Muhammadu Buhari declaring that the incumbent leader’s administration is worse than that of previous government.

The thespian who made the call on Monday afternoon, October 19, via his official Twitter handle stated that President Buhari has failed millions of Nigerians who put their hopes in him.

”President Buhari was very vocal during the previous Govt. He called for Goodluck’s resignation on the basis of poor performance. Today Buhari’s performance is worse than that of Jonathan. We put our hopes in him & he failed us. I call for Buhari’s resignation. #ENDBADGOVERNANCE,” he tweeted.

Recall that the actor once revealed the brutal reaction meted out to him by his father, Pete Edochie after he told him while he was in Secondary school that he was no longer interested in education.

The actor, who was reacting to critics for condemning a father in a viral video for beating his son for failing in school in spite of spending $21,000 on his fees, recalled how his father dealt with him after telling him he wanted to drop out of school.

Yul who took to Twitter to reveal his ordeal at the time said that his father ‘gave him a beating that reset his brain’ after he told him to open an electrical shop for him, instead of going to school.

