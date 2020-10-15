EndSWAT: It’s time to go home, Oluwo tells protesters

A monarch in Osun State, Oluwo of Iwoland, Abdulrosheed Akanbi, has warned young Nigerians protesting nationwide against police brutality to return to their homes and desist from shutting down major roads across the state.

The monarch in a statement by his spokesperson, Alli Ibraheem, on Wednesday, noted that their demands had been heard.

“I commend Nigerian youth for their tenacity. It is clear they have a voice. Their voice is heard. They are reasonable force of reckon. And the government, has, in the interest of the nation, taken a drastic step for better, effective policing through the needed reform.

“I appeal to the protesters to go home. They have demanded the change of policy on policing and it is heard. It will not be good for Nigeria and and protesters if their demonstration is hijacked by enemies of the nation.

Read also: Oluwo’s vehicle stolen in Lagos hotel

“Nigerians should note that police is part of us. We can only condemn their weakness but should appreciate their work in protecting lives and properties. No one is perfect. While we do a critical appraisal of the Nigerian Police at this critical time, we should not forget their strength in protecting our lives and properties at risk of security threat. Just imagine the fate of a nation without a security outpost?”

The traditional ruler also condemned the attack on the palace of Soun of Ogbomoso, Oladunni Oyewumi while he charged the culprits to go and beg the king or face the consequences.

“It is sacrilegious to attack a palace as ancient as Soun’s Palace unjustly. Yoruba moral values do not support such most especially when monarch is not primary object on the issue at hand.

“No morally upright Yoruba man will attack an ancient palace unjustly. There is no justification to attack Soun’s Palace on SARS matter when the royal father is not an actor on the matter. Moralty should come to play. Soun is a respected royal father in Yorubaland. He should be consulted for royal intervention and not to be attacked. An attack on Soun is an attack on Traditional Institution”, he stated.

Join the conversation

Opinions