Enea AB set to boost 5G deployments in Africa. 2 other stories, and a trivia

1. Enea AB set to boost 5G deployments in Africa

A global Edge solutions provider, inq., has announced a partnership with Swedish Enea AB to boost 5G deployments in Africa.

Andile Ngcaba, Executive Chairman of inq., confirmed on Monday in a media release that the latest partnership will help inq. push its mission to facilitate 5G infrastructure in Africa.

Enea is a Swedish company, which according to local media, develops software for telecommunication and cybersecurity.

The company was founded in 1968 by Rune Engman headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden.

“Enea Edge IP is extremely strategic for inq. We have been working steadily towards being a global edge leader and have embarked on having the edge as part of our core strategy.

“While inq. has been mainly focusing on edge applications such as AI, SDN, NFV, and IoT, with the IP licenced from Enea inq. will now be able to enter the edge orchestration space,” said Andile.

Ripples Nigeria gathered that this licensing agreement would allow inq. to build its roadmap, which can also be offered to other Enea clients.

Tech Trivia: Which adjective describes a Wi-Fi system with multiple routers?

A. Mesh

B. Net

C. Web

D. Ring

Answer: see end of post

2. Chinese autonomous robots maker, Syrius Robotics, closes $7.4m Series B funding

A four-year-old Chinese autonomous robots maker, Syrius Robotics on Monday announced closing of 50 million yuan ($7.4 million) in a Series B funding round.

The startup confirmed that the latest funding has lifted its total funds raised so far to $40 million in a media statement seen by Ripples Nigeria on Monday.

Ripples Nigeria understands that the latest round of funding is exclusively backed by a Chinese investment firm focused on technologies applied to traditional industries, Harvest Capital.

The company specializes in automated mobile robots (AMR), mini autonomous driving bots that can maneuver narrow warehouse aisles and lift and put away parcels.

Syrius Robotics was co-founded by Jiang Chao, Junbin Liu, Kunlin Yu, and Xuan Luo in 2018.

The company “runs a subsidiary and has served trading house giant Mitsubishi Corporation and logistics firm Kantsu Co.”

Syrius is also seeking to expand operations in Southeast Asia, North America, and Europe.

3. Digital banking solutions provider, Apiture, raises $29M funding round

A US-based digital banking solutions provider has announced raising a $29 Million Funding Round led by Live Oak Bank with participation from existing investors.

In a statement confirming the latest fund on Monday, Apiture said that it will use the additional capital to expand its marketing efforts and boost product development.

The US-based fintech claimed to have combined its APIs into frustration-shattering digital banking solutions to address the hurdles today’s banks & credit unions face.

“Our platform is built by bankers, for bankers, which uniquely positions Apiture to deliver best-in-class solutions that help financial institutions of all sizes level the playing field with national brands,” said Chris Babcock, CEO, of Apiture.

The digital banking solutions provider was founded in 2017 by Christopher Cox.

Trivia Answer: Mesh Wi-Fi

A mesh Wi-Fi system is a series of Wi-Fi routers that work together to create a single wireless network.

The goal is to provide a reliable and consistent wireless signal across a large home or workspace.

By Kayode Hamsat

