Sports
England break 25-year jinx with heavy win over Ukraine at Euros
Three Lions of England have reached their first Euros semifinal in 25 years after thrashing Ukraine 4-0 in the quarterfinals of Euro 2020.
England, who knocked out Germany in the round of 16 with a 2-0 victory, put up another sterling performance in Rome on Saturday to send Ukraine packing.
Manager Gareth Southgate’s side were so impressive as they simply overpowered Ukraine, with Tottenham Hotspur’s Harry Kane scoring a brace.
Read Also: Euro 2020: Denmark beat Czech Republic to reach semifinals
Harry Maguire and substitute Jordan Henderson were the other goalscorers for England as they claimed their biggest win yet at the tournament.
The result means England have successfully kept five successive clean sheet to maintain their record of not conceding a goal at the competition.
They face Denmark in the semifinal at Wembley next week Wednesday. Denmark had defeated Czech Republic earlier on Saturday to reach the last four.
