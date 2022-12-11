England legend Shearer says missed penalty’ll hurt Kane for rest of his life

Legendary striker Alan Shearer said the missed penalty of Harry Kane during England’s disappointing defeat to France in a quarterfinal clash of the 2022 World Cup, would hurt the forward for the rest of his life.

Kane converted a penalty and missed another one as the Three Lions crashed out of the Qatar tournament with a 2-1 defeat to the defending champions.

Speaking after the game, Kane said he was taking responsibility for the defeat.

“As the captain and the one who missed the penalty, I take responsibility for that,” he said.

“I prepare [the same] if I get one penalty or two penalties in a game. I can’t fault my preparation or the details before the game.

“I felt confident taking it, I just didn’t execute it the way I wanted to. Of course, it will be something I have to live with and take on the chin.”

Reacting to Kane’s penalty miss, Shearer wrote on his Twitter handle:”Strikers are not just goals. They are also misses.

“The penalty will hurt Harry for the rest of his life.

“But he will go again, he will demand the ball, because that’s what strikers do.“

France will face Morocco in the semifinal of the competition as a final spot is up for grabs.

