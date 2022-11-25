Sports
England play goalless draw with USA at World Cup
The Three Lions of England were held to a goalless draw by USA in their second Group B game of the 2022 FIFA World Cup.
With the result, England, who started their campaign with a 6-2 win over Iran, miss the chance to seal qualification for the knockout stage.
England however remain favourites to qualify for the knockout stage, knowing they only need to avoid a four-goal defeat against Wales in their final group game to progress.
More to follow…
