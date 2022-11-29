Connect with us

England, USA advance to World Cup round of 16

2 mins ago

The Three Lions of England have advanced to the knockout stages of the 2022 FIFA World Cup holding in Qatar.

England reached the round of 16 after they defeated Wales 3-0 in their final group game on Tuesday night.

A brace by Marcus Rashford and a goal by Phil Foden sealed the win to set up a last-16 clash with Senegal, who earlier on Tuesday, defeated Ecuador 2-1 to also advance.

Read Also: Senegal advance to World Cup knockouts after beating Ecuador

In the other Group B clash, USA defeated Iran 1-0 to also advance to the knockout stages, where they will face Netherlands who finished top of group A.

A first-half goal by Christian Pulisic made the difference as it sent the Americans to the second round as runners-up of Group B.

USA had started their campaign with a draw against Wales, going on to play another draw against England in the second game and finishing off with a win over Iran.

Opinions

