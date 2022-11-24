Connect with us

Sports

English FA hands match ban, £50,000 fine to Ronaldo

Published

2 hours ago

on

The English Premier League has handed a two-match ban to former Manchester United star Cristiano Ronaldo over a phone incident.

Ripples Nigeria earlier reported that Ronaldo has left the Old Trafford club by mutual consent following a bombshell interview where the player said he had no respect for the manager.

Ronaldo has also been handed a £50,000 fine by the league body over the phone incident which took place during United’s game against Everton.

The 37-year-old appeared to hit the phone as he went down to the tunnel after defeat at Goodison Park in April.

Read Also: Ronaldo to leave Man Utd with immediate effect

Ronaldo is currently with Portugal at the World Cup holding in Qatar, where he is set to captain his country in their opening Group H game against Ghana on Thursday.

Ronaldo will serve the ban at domestic level with any new club – in England or abroad – although it does not apply at continental club level, such as the Champions League.

An independent FA hearing found him guilty of improper and violent conduct.

He was cautioned by police in August and apologised to the young fan immediately after the incident.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now

Related Topics:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

20 + one =

TEST

Investigations

Investigations51 mins ago

SPECIAL REPORT: World Bank road projects go bad in Enugu, as state govt fails to fulfill promise

Counterpart funded road projects between the world Bank and Enugu State government have started to fail, as the state government...
INVESTIGATION: How N70m road construction created more hardship for Sokoto residents INVESTIGATION: How N70m road construction created more hardship for Sokoto residents
Investigations2 months ago

INVESTIGATION: How N70m road construction created more hardship for Sokoto residents

“To address recurrent accidents on Gagi to Gidan Dilo road and Fakon Idi roads, in Sokoto State, the Federal Government,...
Investigations2 months ago

INVESTIGATION: Inside Kwara school where students are used as labour on teachers’ private farms

In this report, SHEREEFDEEN AHMAD uncovered how young students in Kwara State, Nigeria, are being used for labour work on...
RANKING NIGERIAN GOVERNORS JANUARY, 2021: Ganduje the lone voice of reason RANKING NIGERIAN GOVERNORS JANUARY, 2021: Ganduje the lone voice of reason
Investigations2 months ago

INVESTIGATION: How Kano SUBEB awarded contracts to inactive contractors, non-existent schools

In an effort to address issues hindering quality education, the Kano State Government in 2020 awarded N88,406,667.10 for the construction...
SPECIAL REPORT: Hike in gas price forces more Nigerians to use coal, sawdust, as smoke kills 93,300 yearly SPECIAL REPORT: Hike in gas price forces more Nigerians to use coal, sawdust, as smoke kills 93,300 yearly
Investigations3 months ago

SPECIAL REPORT: Hike in gas price forces more Nigerians to use coal, sawdust, as smoke kills 93,300 yearly

In the build-up to the 27th Conference of Party (COP 27), Nigeria recently launched its energy transition plan (ETP) as one of...