English FA hands match ban, £50,000 fine to Ronaldo

The English Premier League has handed a two-match ban to former Manchester United star Cristiano Ronaldo over a phone incident.

Ripples Nigeria earlier reported that Ronaldo has left the Old Trafford club by mutual consent following a bombshell interview where the player said he had no respect for the manager.

Ronaldo has also been handed a £50,000 fine by the league body over the phone incident which took place during United’s game against Everton.

The 37-year-old appeared to hit the phone as he went down to the tunnel after defeat at Goodison Park in April.

Ronaldo to leave Man Utd with immediate effect

Ronaldo is currently with Portugal at the World Cup holding in Qatar, where he is set to captain his country in their opening Group H game against Ghana on Thursday.

Ronaldo will serve the ban at domestic level with any new club – in England or abroad – although it does not apply at continental club level, such as the Champions League.

An independent FA hearing found him guilty of improper and violent conduct.

He was cautioned by police in August and apologised to the young fan immediately after the incident.

